The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on an urgent ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly today adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Profimedia
153 countries voted for the adoption of the resolution, 10 were against, and 23 UN members abstained.

Serbia is among the countries that supported the resolution, while Israel and the United States of America were against it.

The resolution calls for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire", as well as for "all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, especially with regard to the protection of civilians".

In addition, it calls for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" and for "ensuring humanitarian aid access" to the Gaza Strip. The draft resolution was submitted by a group of 20 Arab countries and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

