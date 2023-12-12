World "It's painful to see Zelensky..." The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his government will work to convince world leaders that it is necessary to continue providing aid to Ukraine Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 12:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

As he said, this will be the priority of the government, because it is in the interest of the free world.



Tusk said that it is painful for him to hear how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has to continue trying to convince world leaders of the need to continue supporting Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, AP reported.



He claims that Poland will achieve a leadership position in Europe and be a strong part of NATO.



Tusk gave a speech in parliament today, a day after MPs elected him as the new prime minister. Last night, the Polish parliament elected Tusk, the leader of the centrist Civic Platform party, as the new prime minister, after the eight-year rule of the Law and Justice party of the previous prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.



Tusk became prime minister after the lower house of the Polish parliament voted no-confidence against Morawiecki's government earlier on Monday. Tusk was elected prime minister almost two months after the parliamentary elections, with the help of coalition partners, including leftists and moderate conservatives, AP reported.



The parties went to the polls separately, but pledged to work together under Tusk's leadership to restore, they said, democratic standards and relations with allies.



This vote ended the eight-year rule of the Law and Justice party (PiS), which critics say has undermined the independence of the judiciary, used state media for its propaganda and contributed to the creation of prejudice against minority groups, such as migrants or the LGBTQ community, Reuters said.



Tusk, a former European Council president, has vowed to improve relations between Warsaw and Brussels and unblock billions of euros meant for Poland that have been frozen due to EU concerns about Poland's rule of law enforcement.



The elections in Poland were held on October 15.