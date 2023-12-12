World Putin has only 12 more months to endure, and then everyone will face a disaster "Ukraine's counter-offensive has failed," said British Telegraph commentator Daniel Hannan, a British MP. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

"While the tired Ukrainians are retreating from the minefields, Russia is taking the initiative. The Russians have moved towards the remains of the city of Marinka in the Donetsk region. Strategically, it is not a goal. Psychologically, it is very important," added Hannan, a British member of parliament from the Conservative Party and advisor to the Chamber of Commerce at the Ministry of Economy and Trade.



Hannan says that the front in Ukraine resembles that of the First World War and stretches from the Dnieper delta to the Ukrainian-Russian border. As military technology and doctrine side with the defender, any advance on the battlefield is paid dearly.



However, the British parliamentarian believes that this economic turnaround will bring years of poverty to Russia, even though it is helping her now.



He reminds that Russia pushed through the winter without major Ukrainian victories.



"There are surely those who will now say that breaking through the fortified Russian defenses has always been a difficult task. The stalemate in which the Ukrainians and Russians found themselves was not something that was predicted in June. I was the first to expect the Ukrainians to break through to the Sea of Azov. Ukraine demonstrated during 2022 that Russia cannot supply Crimea through the Kerch Gate. If that land bridge was cut, Russian forces on the peninsula would be in a very unfavorable position. Ukraine could stop sending electricity and food to the island and so open a negotiating position for myself. What did I do wrong? Ukraine had the equipment it always wanted, and the rebellion orchestrated by the head of the mercenary army, Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, showed how unstable Russia is," Hannan argued.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File

"The attackers learned from their mistakes. While Ukraine was busily training its soldiers, Russia was mining the front lines, building fortifications, digging trenches and stockpiling drones. Russian President Vladimir Putin has only 12 more months to endure. Even if his big fan Donald Trump doesn't become the president of the United States of America, the US Congress, in which the Republican Party currently has a majority, is no longer willing to fund Ukrainian defense. Last week, a $110 billion aid package that US President Joe Biden wants to send to Kiev was blocked. Republicans claim that they are doing for financial reasons, however, it is easily possible that they did it because they don't like the president," said the British parliamentarian and added that they have no shortage of reasons to hate Biden.



Hannan also says that the mentioned development cheered up Putin, who this week visited even two countries that claim to be neutral - the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Since the war in Ukraine, the Russian President has visited only former Soviet countries and Iran and China - countries ruled by regimes favorable to him, which, like him, are actively opposed to the West. "Why did he travel to countries that are security-aligned with the West? Is it possible that some kind of entente was formed? Were the Saudis discreetly asked to listen to him? Is it possible that this is a prelude to peace talks? If so, it will be a huge disaster for the West. Any agreement to reward Russian aggression will show that the powerful NATO could not protect Ukraine. There was no intervention in Ukraine because it is a liberal democracy. Yes, it is much more liberal than Russia, but not at the level of the West. There are pro-Russian parties prohibited, and it is feared that a similar fate could befall parties sympathetic to the West. I have repeatedly wondered why Ukrainian President Zelensky did not invite other Ukrainian parties to the war coalition," continues Hannan.



He also believes that other authoritarian and dictatorial regimes around the world will become stronger if Russia gets the chance to declare victory over Ukraine. If NATO and the West are not there to act and be the global policeman, there will be more attempts like the one from Venezuela to annex part of Guyana.