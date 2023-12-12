World Biden confessed: "Bibi, I love you, but..." U.S. President Joseph Biden said he has a "complex relationship" with Israeli Prime Minister and friend Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 09:19 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Biden also said that the two had disagreements before, just as today.



Biden, speaking at a reception in the White House on the occasion of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, recalled his decades-long friendship with Netanyahu, Reuters reported.



He said that he had written a message on an old photo of the two:



'Bibi I don't agree with a damn thing you say but I love you.'” (“Bibi” is a nickname for Netanyahu.)



"It's about the same today," Biden said and received applause from hundreds of guests, mostly of Jewish origin, adding that Israel is in an "awkward place" today and that he "had disagreements with Israeli leaders."



He did not elaborate on what the differences were, although the two have discussed a variety of issues in recent weeks, ranging from the war against Hamas to the treatment of Palestinians. Biden told Jews at the White House celebrating Hanukkah that despite differences in views with Israeli leaders, his commitment to an independent Jewish state was unshakable.



"People, if there was no Israel, no Jew in the world would be safe," Biden said. Criticized for supporting Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip after a deadly October 7 attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped around 240, Biden said support for Israel would continue until Hamas was removed, but warned that public opinion could seriously disrupt Israel's security.



"We have to be careful. They have to be careful. The world's opinion can change overnight. We must not let that happen. The US will continue to work to free the hostages from Gaza, to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. I emphasize to our Israeli friends that we must protect the lives of civilians," said Biden.