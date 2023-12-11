World General's warning: Germany will have to prepare; The Russians will invade? Carsten Breuer, Germany's top military officer, told German media on Saturday that he feared Russia could invade Germany and start a war. Source: B92 Monday, December 11, 2023 | 12:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

It has been almost two years since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Over the past few weeks, Russian troops have launched a major offensive targeting Avdiyivka, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region that Moscow also claims as its territory.



This followed a major Ukrainian counter-offensive during the summer and fall. Kyiv regained part of the territory, but failed in its broader goal of breaking through to the Black Sea, cutting the Russian land bridge to Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in 2014, Newsweek reports.



Germany was a strong ally of Ukraine in the war with Russia. The country's Ministry of Defense announced in October a new package of support for Kyiv worth about 1.1 billion dollars for weapons, vehicles and air defense.



Breuer now believes that Germany will have to get used to the possibility "that one day it may have to fight a defensive war". However, Breuer admitted that the German military has shortcomings when it comes to national and allied defense after years of focusing on international crisis management.



"Now we see a Bundeswehr (German armed forces) that is not yet sufficiently equipped for this," he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, adding that there are "structures that make quick and targeted decisions almost impossible."