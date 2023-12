World Shooting in Switzerland; There are dead Two people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting that took place today in the Swiss city of Sion, the police announced. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 11, 2023 | 12:10 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The suspect in the shooting has not been identified, Reuters reports.



Police in the Valais canton said the gunman fired several shots at two different locations in the city of Sion, which has a population of about 35,000 inhabitants.



The motive for the attack is still unknown.