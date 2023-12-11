World Viktor Orbán's secret plan revealed Orbán's allies plan to hold secret negotiations with members of the U.S. Republican Party to prevent the allocation of new aid to Ukraine, the Guardian writes. Source: Sputnik Monday, December 11, 2023 | 11:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mario De Fina

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's allies will meet in Washington with Republicans behind closed doors to end the allocation of US military support to Ukraine," the text states.



Some Republican members of Congress have been invited to take part in the closed-door talks, a Republican source told the British newspaper.



"Orbán is convinced that the aid to Ukraine will not pass in Congress and is trying to block aid from the EU," a diplomatic source close to the Hungarian embassy told the newspaper.



Due to the uncertainty on this issue, U.S. President Joseph Biden came out with a special address. He called on Congress to urgently approve the request for funding to Kyiv. According to the president, the Republicans are "shooting Ukraine in the knee", connecting the allocation of new funds with the realization of their uncompromising demands for border and migration reforms.



In the fall, Biden asked Congress for about 106 billion dollars for aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as for actions in the Asia-Pacific region, but he did not receive support in Congress.