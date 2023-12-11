World 0

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed

The American F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea today, and the pilot managed to leave the plane before the crash.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARAMPATZIS
EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARAMPATZIS

He was later rescued by members of the South Korean Coast Guard and Navy, the US Air Force said.

The American jet crashed after taking off from the Kunsan Air military base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The pilot was rescued by the South Korean Navy, in a conscious state. The US Air Force did not provide further details about the pilot's condition.

The cause of the accident will be known after the investigation.

In May, an American F-16 crashed on farmland near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, and there were also no casualties then, Yonhap recalls.

