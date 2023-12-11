World They conduct fierce attacks; They fell into an ambush - a terrible shooting VIDEO War in Ukraine – 656th day. Source: B92 Monday, December 11, 2023 | 08:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Russian troops attack Ukrainian positions around Kherson, Kupyansk and Avdeyevka.



During the night, the Ukrainian air defense shot down ballistic missiles over Kyiv. "Shahed" drone attack in southern Ukraine.

Biden invited Zelensky to a meeting at the White House on December 12

U.S. President Joseph Biden invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a meeting on December 12 at the White House to discuss the war against Russia and US support for Ukrainian defense efforts, the White House announced.



As announced, the two leaders will discuss the "urgent needs" of Ukraine, at a time when the White House is trying to reach an agreement with the US Congress that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel.



Biden invited Zelensky to the meeting to discuss the war against Russia and the "vital importance" of continued US support for Ukraine's defense efforts, the statement added, as reported by Reuters.

A group of Russian soldiers fell into an ambush

Group of Russia Soldiers was ambushed.



Date unknown pic.twitter.com/ZGchkOEzwL — Nevermind (@nevermind787) December 11, 2023

Four people injured during Russia's missile attack on Kyiv

At least four people were injured after the Ukrainian air defense system intercepted eight ballistic missiles fired by Russian forces at Kyiv overnight, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced.



He stated that the injured were hospitalized and added that a 21-year-old man suffered injuries to both hands from shrapnel, while three women had acute stress reactions, reports Reuters. Klitschko added that a fire broke out in the southwestern district of Holosiivskyi when part of the projectile fell on the roof of a residential building and it was extinguished.



The Ukrainian Air Force announced that all the missiles launched by Russia were shot down and that the air defense systems destroyed all 18 Russian Shahed drones that were launched by the Russian forces on the southern parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine published a new assessment of Russian losses