World Alert, danger: Rockets are heading towards Kyiv VIDEO The war in Ukraine entered its 653rd day. Source: B92 Friday, December 8, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Dmytro Larin

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that a thermal power plant in the front zone was severely damaged in the Russian shelling.



The port infrastructure on the Danube was hit in the Russian drone attack. Republicans in the US Senate blocked additional legislation on financial aid to Kyiv.



Ukraine will make artillery shells with American companies, announced the Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamishin.

United Kingdom delivered M270 MLRS to Ukraine

Russian aircrafts attacked Ukrainian positions

All the rockets flying in the direction of Kyiv destroyed the forces and assets of the Air Defense Forces on the approach to the capital, announced the Military Administration of the city of Kyiv.

Sirens are echoing throughout Kyiv

An air threat was declared in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia most likely launched cruise missiles from TU-95MS strategic bombers.



Rockets are heading towards Kyiv from the south, Unian reports.



City administration announced that the air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.

⚡️ Air defense active near Kyiv amid missile warning.



Air defense is active on the outskirts of Kyiv, the city’s military administration reported on the morning of Dec. 8 amid a cruise missile threat warning. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 8, 2023

Ukraine announced that it was targeting the enemy