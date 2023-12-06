World Armistice? Only in a month... Security officials believe it could take up to a month to put enough military pressure on Hamas to open a new possibility for a truce. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 09:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Moreover, only then could we expect the release of new hostages in the Gaza Strip, reports Israeli Military Radio.



To achieve this, military operations will have to continue in both the north and south of the Palestinian enclave, the report said, without citing the source.



As part of the week-long ceasefire agreement, which expired on Friday, 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals and one Filipino.



Earlier, four hostages were released, one was rescued, and at least three bodies were found.



138 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, including around 20 women and two small children.