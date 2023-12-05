World A complete disaster threatens: "An even more 'hellish scenario' awaits Gaza" An even more "hellish scenario" awaits Gaza if more aid is not allowed to enter the enclave, according to UN humanitarian coordinator for Palestinian territory. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Hatem Ali

The UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territory, Lynn Hastings, said on Monday that the current amount of aid is insufficient and that there are no conditions necessary for the delivery of aid to Gaza, reports CNN.



Hastings added that it is possible that "an even more hellish scenario will soon unfold, which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond to".



Using only one Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, to bring humanitarian aid trucks is not working, despite the efforts of UN agencies, the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent and other partners, the UN said.



It was emphasized that the health system of Gaza is "on its knees" due to the lack of drinking water, sanitary conditions, insufficient food and shelter for temporarily displaced persons. The situation is reduced to a "textbook example of epidemics and public health disaster", said Hastings.



She added that "humanitarian operations cannot be maintained due to the insufficient amount of fuel arriving in Gaza." Hastings said the UN and non-governmental organizations alone cannot provide aid to the people of Gaza, and that the private and public sectors must be allowed to deliver supplies to the Palestinian enclave.



Agency France-Presse has reported that “the conditions required to deliver aid to the people of Gaza do not exist,” said Lynn Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories. Since the end of a seven-day truce, Israeli forces have pushed into southern Gaza, “forcing tens of thousands … into increasingly compressed spaces, desperate to find food, water, shelter and safety,” Hastings said. “Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go.”



The UN said it was ready to work with all parties to "expand the number of safe havens under UN administration and to provide assistance where it is needed," according to CNN.