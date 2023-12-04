World This is the worst kept secret of US foreign policy; It's time, NATO must deal with it Former U.S. Intelligence Officer, Richard Ghazal, in an author's text for Msn.com, stated that it is time for NATO to reconsider its patient - Turkey. Source: Blic Monday, December 4, 2023 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ghazal, who is the Executive Director of the organization "In Defense of Christians", recalls that the whole world was appalled by Hamas's attack on Israel, and that only that member of the Alliance condemned Israel. According to him, Erdogan criticized the Jewish state and justified the brutality of the Hamas attackers.



"Erdogan's refusal to condemn the perpetrators of the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust continues his long and ignoble history of providing aid, comfort and refuge to Hamas. "Hamas is not only committed to the destruction of Israel, but also to disrupting any hopes towards peace in the Middle East," Ghazal said, as reported by Blic.



He then recalls Turkey's role in the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh, when 120,000 ethnic Armenians fled from that territory that belonged to Azerbaijan.



The support of Turkey, a NATO member, to the Azerbaijani campaign of ethnic cleansing is the worst-kept secret in the U.S. foreign policy circles, Ghazal pointed out.



Turkey, he further states, is the biggest patron and supplier of weapons to Azerbaijan, without whose green light Baku would almost certainly not have moved to Nagorno-Karabakh.



Without Western vigilance, Azerbaijan will soon invade sovereign Armenian territory, with Turkish approval, to cut off the land corridor from Turkey to Azerbaijan and the oil-rich Caspian Sea.



"If the attack on Christians in the Armenian homeland was not enough, Turkey has also launched a continuous series of military incursions, from 2016 to the present, into historically Syrian Christian areas in northern Syria and Iraq where U.S. troops are present, destroying 2,000-year-old Christian communities and holy places", emphasizes Ghazal and adds that these are not the only indicators of Turkey's disagreement with its NATO allies.



He recalls that the Turkish president spent most of 2023 squeezing concessions from Western powers, while holding back the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is considered a vital part of the Western response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.



Despite the devastation inflicted on Ukraine, Turkey steadfastly maintained economic ties with Russia, refusing to join the US-European sanctions, thus providing a lifeline for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ghazal writes.



Total exports from Turkey to Russia rose from $5.7 billion to $8 billion in 2022. Turkey has also refused to join EU sanctions that limit air traffic to and from Russia and has allowed wealthy Russian oligarchs to obtain Turkish citizenship.



Like Putin in Russia, Erdogan continued to dismantle Turkey's fragile democracy brick by brick. Erdogan's government has restricted press freedom by shutting down independent media and intimidating and imprisoning journalists critical of the government.



He threatened the independence of the judiciary and dictated laws to hinder civil society organizations, writes Ghazal. Erdogan has gained considerable power in a negative and illegal way, while his opponents languish in prison.



It is time for the West to openly face this problem, he concluded.