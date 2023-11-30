World 0

Henry Kissinger has passed away

Controversial Nobel Prize winner and powerful diplomat Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at the age of 100.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
The information that he died was announced by his company for geopolitical consulting Kissinger Associates Inc.

Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut, the company said, without providing further details.

He will be buried within his family circle, and a public memorial service will be held later in New York.

