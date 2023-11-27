World Now it's official: In China, hospitals are full, in America, dogs are dying en masse After COVID pandemic, which stopped the world, still affecting health of people all over the world, any news about a potentially contagious disease is worrying. Source: Blic Monday, November 27, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Due to the fact that even the first news about the coronavirus from China were vague and mysterious, and that no one could have guessed that a pandemic would occur, the news that a virus that attacks the lungs appeared in China and that caused hospitalization of large number of children went off like a bomb.



At the same time, a mysterious respiratory disease is killing dogs in America, while zoonoses are ravaging the world, writes Blic.



Affected children in China have unusual symptoms that include pneumonia and high fever, but no cough or other symptoms usually associated with the disease, flu and other respiratory illnesses, world media reported.



Now everyone is wondering if China is covering up a new epidemic, because the same country has been heavily criticized for covering up the bird flu epidemic (SARS) in 2002 and the covid pandemic at the end of 2019.



The WHO asked the official Beijing for an explanation about these new cases of the spread of infection among children, and they were allegedly told that the cause of the disease could be related to "mycoplasma pneumoniae", also known as "walking pneumonia".



It was also stated that China entered the first winter without covid restrictions, which is why they explain such a sharp increase in the infected. Also, the US and UK have also seen spikes in illnesses such as respiratory viral infections and influenza after the lifting of pandemic rules.



However, the World Health Organization asked China for more information, because what they told me, as they say, could be anything. In northern China, an increase in cases with flu-like symptoms has been reported since October compared to the same period in the past three years.



At the same time, hundreds of dogs in five US states, Colorado, Rhode Island, Oregon, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, have contracted an unknown respiratory disease that experts are trying to understand.



Very little is known about the disease, but vets say it usually starts with a cough that can last for weeks, then progresses to pneumonia and severe respiratory distress syndrome.



The disease does not appear to respond to antibiotics, and in acute cases of pneumonia, deaths occur in as little as 24 to 36 hours, according to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association, which has received more than 200 reports of potential cases.



"We don't know what causes it and we can't say for sure how it's transmitted," Lindsey Ganzer, a veterinarian and owner of the North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado, told The Washington Post. We should not forget that experts have been warning about zoonoses for a long time.



These are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, which are transmitted from animals to humans.



They can be transmitted by direct physical contact, through air, water or through an intermediary such as an insect.



Certain diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans could kill 12 times more people in 2050 than in 2020, according to scientists.