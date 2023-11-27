World Orbán: It is obvious that they will not win; The EU was wrong Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Source: klix.ba Monday, November 27, 2023 | 08:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski

"Where we are now, it is obvious that the Ukrainians will not win. There is no solution on the battlefield. The Russians will not lose. There will be no political changes in Moscow. That is the reality," Orbán said.



He recalled how in 2014 the European Union reacted correctly by localizing the conflict and limiting it to smaller areas.



"Now we have done the complete opposite, we have globalized the conflict," added Orbán.



This is not the first time that Orbán has declared that Ukraine is losing the war on the Eastern Front. In May, he said that Ukraine cannot win a war against Russia. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs then replied to Orbán that the Kremlin should be happy because the Hungarian Prime Minister absolved Russia of responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine.



Recently, Orbán threatened to block all EU aid to Ukraine. He also wants to prevent Ukraine from joining the EU.