World "Cataclysm" in Crimea PHOTO/VIDEO Almost half a million residents of Crimea were left without electricity due to the storm, said the adviser to the leader of Crimea, Oleg Kriyuchkov. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 27, 2023 | 08:37

"1,185 substations are disconnected, 498,000 people are left without electricity," Kriyuchkov wrote on Telegram last night.



The most affected areas on the peninsula are the Black Sea, Saki, Belogorsko, Simferopol, Oktobar Bakhchisarai, Leninsky, Kriyuchkov added, reports RIA Novosti.



In the Chornomorsk district, due to the power outage, the water supply was also suspended, and there are problems with sewage and central heating, added the head of the district Natalia Pisareva.



In the storm, one person went missing, and four were injured, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced today.



Members of that Ministry spent the whole night evacuating people from flooded houses and providing them with assistance, RIA Novosti reports.

There was a powerful storm and flood in #Crimea.

Trenches were washed away, #Shaheds were blown away, so they were not launched. Many people are without electricity pic.twitter.com/8ic1ISEG9s — Еспресо Global (@Espresotveng) November 27, 2023

According to Kriyuchkov, 38 brigades are working to restore electricity supply.



Today is a non-working day in Crimea due to the storm.