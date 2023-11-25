World War in the Holy Land - Day 50: Hamas freed 20 hostages; Extension of the truce? VIDEO War in the Holy Land - Day 50. Source: B92 Saturday, November 25, 2023 | 22:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/IDF via AP

A ceasefire is in progress. The temporary truce agreement includes a four-day pause in fighting, the first since seven weeks of fighting that began on October 7, with a Hamas attack on Israeli territory, and the release of a total of about 50 Israeli hostages in groups of about a dozen a day.

The IRC handed over to Egypt the second group of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced today that the International Red Cross handed over to Egypt the second group of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.



According to information provided to the Israeli army, 13 Israelis and four Thais are among the hostages, The Times of Israel reported.



The hostage convoy will head to the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israeli officials will check a list of names.



IDF representatives regularly inform their families, the statement added.



Most of the Israeli hostages are believed to have been kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri.



Hamas announced that it had released a total of 20 hostages.



According to the announcement, its armed wing handed over 13 Israeli hostages and seven foreign citizens to the International Red Cross, reports Reuters.



The hostages are scheduled to be brought to Egypt's Rafah border crossing to be handed over to Israeli officials, who will bring them into the country through a side entrance at the Kerem Shalom crossing, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas delayed the release of the hostages

Hamas military wing announces it's delaying the release of the second group of hostages due to Israeli violations of the deal. Hamas demands Israel commits to allowing aid into Northern Gaza and adhere to the criteria agreed upon for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

BREAKING: Hamas military wing announces it'S delaying the release of the 2nd group of hostages due to Israeli violations of the deal. Hamas demands Israel commits to allowing aid into Northern Gaza and adhere to the criteria agreed upon for the release of Palestinian prisoners — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 25, 2023

A boy who was held captive by Hamas runs into his father's arms

Ohad Munder, 9 hugs his father for the first time after being released from captivity in Gaza. (Video: Schneider children’s hospital). pic.twitter.com/RzMblVOAfx — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) November 25, 2023

Possible extension of the truce confirmed

Egypt announced that it had received positive signals from the conflicting parties about the possible extension of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by one or two days.