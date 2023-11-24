World Night of chaos: This is unheard of for decades; "Kill everyone you come across" VIDEO Irish police have condemned rioting in central Dublin as "unjustified violence", following a knife attack that injured three young children and a woman. Source: B92, Jutarnji list Friday, November 24, 2023 | 10:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Demonstrations after the attack on Thursday afternoon in front of the Parnell Square school turned into a night of disorder and violence.



Dublin Police Chief Constabulary Drew Harris told a news conference that 34 rioters had been arrested so far, but he feared the violence would continue.



13 shops, 11 police vehicles, three buses and a tram were destroyed, he said, adding that one policeman was seriously injured in the clashes with the demonstrators, while several others were also injured. "Something like this hasn't been seen in decades," Harris pointed out, adding that it can be assumed that there will be more riots.

Tras el apuñalamiento en Dublín se producen estos disturbios



Leer más: https://t.co/CwNKkGq6pH pic.twitter.com/sgZxxSBiPZ — ESdiario (@ESdiario_com) November 24, 2023

Tanjug/Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Demonstrators who clashed with the intervention police threw torches and pyrotechnics, and others grabbed chairs in front of restaurants and bars.



A police cordon was set up around the Irish parliament building, Leinster House, late Thursday night, with Irish Mounted Guard officers arriving as backup, amid concerns that violence could spread to the seat of Irish institutions.



Police Commissioner Drew Harris blamed the riots on "a complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology."

🇮🇪 | Police apprehend 34 individuals following a "significant rampage" in Dublin, Ireland, involving the looting of 13 shops and destruction of 11 police vehicles.#IrelandisFull #Ireland #DublinRiot @TheNotoriousMMA #terrorists https://t.co/eongg87pYn — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) November 24, 2023

How it started and why

Tanjug/Brian Lawless/PA via AP

The problems arose after shocking scenes around lunchtime on Thursday when three children and the woman who was looking after them were stabbed near a primary school.



A five-year-old girl underwent emergency treatment for serious injuries. The woman was also seriously injured, while the other two children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, received minor injuries. Police said the subject of the investigation is a male suspect who suffered serious injuries at the scene. Claims that the assailant was Algerian appeared on social media, prompting the local population to organize and take to the streets, enraged at migrants. The police initially claimed that they were convinced that the attack was not related to terrorism, but at the evening press conference, a terrorist motive was not definitively ruled out.



Dublin Police Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin said the violence by the protesters had nothing to do with the serious attack on Thursday, adding that it was unprovoked violence.

Watch: Riots Erupt Across Dublin After Immigrant Is Accused of Mass Stabbing Attack of Children https://t.co/jiCBRTjHmZ via @BreitbartNews — George Orwell (@OrwellsRevenge) November 24, 2023

Tanjug/Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Irish President Michael D. Higgins also announced that: "This terrible incident is a matter for the Guard and that it was used or abused by groups with the aim of attacking the principle of social inclusion and deserves the condemnation of all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy."



Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the scenes of rioting were "intolerable" and that "a violent and manipulative element must not be allowed to use a terrible tragedy to wreak havoc".



Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, Garda Commissioner Harris said: "We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology and then this destructive tendency involved in serious violence."

"they pay for themselves"



Ohh really? So when MY country goes from one of the safest and most peaceful to one the worst hit by criminal shootings in Europe by almost exclusively migrant-origin gangs..... HOW EACTLY do they pay for it? https://t.co/taksRGInnz — Erik Wedin (@Aktivarum) November 24, 2023

According to AFP estimates, there were several thousand people at the demonstrations, and it is stated that such protests and violence have not been seen on the streets of Dublin for years.



When the journalists who were on the spot asked the rioters why they were there, they threatened them and told them that "the media is lying about migrants", the Guardian reported.



Some of the demonstrators shouted "This rubbish is attacking the Irish", while others recalled the murder of a teacher for which a Slovak citizen was sentenced to life imprisonment.

BIG NEWS- Ireland locals have set the Hotels in Dublin on fire where illegal immigrants were staying 🔥



Anger spreading fast among Irish 🇮🇪 people after stabbing spree by Algerian migrants 🇩🇿 who attacked three young children & two adults outside a school.

Irish people have hit… pic.twitter.com/NgPTenS4mX — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) November 24, 2023

A call to protesters "to kill every migrant they come across" was also spread on social networks.