World Violent protests in Dublin: Police officers attacked; Tram and bus set on fire VIDEO Several police officers were attacked during violent protests that erupted in Dublin following a knife attack at a school in which three children were injured. Source: Tanjug Friday, November 24, 2023 | 06:56 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MOSTAFA DARWISH

During the protest, a police car and a tram were set on fire, Irish RTE reports.



Some participants of the protest clashed with the police, and several police officers were allegedly injured. Some also threw bottles at the policemen, the Guardian reports, adding that the crowd chanted anti-immigrant slogans.



After yesterday's attack at the school, the police detained a male suspect, who has not yet been identified, but anti-immigrant groups who gathered at the scene of the attack in Parnell Square in Dublin claim that he is a foreigner.



Bus and tram services have been suspended in parts of Dublin, and authorities have called for calm. At least five people, including three children, were injured today in a knife attack near a school in central Dublin. The male suspect was taken into custody and treated at the scene for injuries believed to be self-inflicted.



The attack took place shortly after 1 p.m. local time near Parnell Square, and the injured were hospitalized in various hospitals across the city. The police announced that a five-year-old girl, a woman and a man were seriously injured. A five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.



The boy was released from the hospital. Police Superintendent Liam Geraghty said that, although the investigation is still at an early stage, the police are confident that there is no "terrorist-related activity" and that it will turn out to be an "independent attack", reports the BBC. He added that the reason for the attack has yet to be determined.

A Metro Train in Dublin, Ireland has been Destroyed by Rioters after it was Caught on Fire. pic.twitter.com/DJVajSmo45 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 23, 2023

In the chaos on the streets, even a bus was set on fire.