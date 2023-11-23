World Russia in trouble: The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was killed VIDEO Senior midshipman Denis Nikitin, who commanded landing ship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, was killed in Crimea in an attack with unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 18:08 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

"The city-hero of Novorossiysk said goodbye to Denis Nikitin, a senior midshipman and Cossack of the local society 'Nevsky', who was killed while performing his duty as part of a special military operation," it was announced on the website of the Black Sea Cossack Army, TASS reported.



Nikitin died trying to save a ship under his command when Ukrainian forces attacked a Black Sea Fleet base in a coastal village in Crimea with unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) targeting two Russian landing crafts, the Russian news agency said.



The deceased midshipman was the commander of the landing ship Project 11770 "Serna".



Denis Nikitin was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.