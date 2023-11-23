Russia in trouble: The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was killed VIDEO
Senior midshipman Denis Nikitin, who commanded landing ship of Russian Black Sea Fleet, was killed in Crimea in an attack with unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).Source: Tanjug
"The city-hero of Novorossiysk said goodbye to Denis Nikitin, a senior midshipman and Cossack of the local society 'Nevsky', who was killed while performing his duty as part of a special military operation," it was announced on the website of the Black Sea Cossack Army, TASS reported.
Nikitin died trying to save a ship under his command when Ukrainian forces attacked a Black Sea Fleet base in a coastal village in Crimea with unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) targeting two Russian landing crafts, the Russian news agency said.
The deceased midshipman was the commander of the landing ship Project 11770 "Serna".
Denis Nikitin was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.
The commander of a Russian Project 11770 Serna-class landing craft, Senior michman Denis Nikitin was killed as a result of Ukrainian attack with unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) in Chornomorske in the Crimea on November 10.— Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) November 23, 2023
His funeral took place in Novorossiysk.… https://t.co/CUHGqcDdv3 pic.twitter.com/kW2XzRwhXr
Yesterday, HUR MO released footage from a Ukrainian attack with unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) targeting two Russian landing crafts (one Project 11770 Serna-class and one Project 1176 Ondatra-class) in Chornomorske, western part of the Crimea.— Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) November 11, 2023
We can see that a fire broke out… https://t.co/qdcfcSebnv pic.twitter.com/Sqp4IS0HEf