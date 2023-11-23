World He hates Islam, he'll return country to its citizens, he won't send aid to Ukraine... Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will most likely be replaced by extreme rightist Geert Wilders. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Geert Wilders, a veteran anti-Islam populist leader, has won a dramatic victory in the Dutch general elections.



His Freedom Party (PVV) won 37 out of 150 seats in the parliament, reports Reuters.



Europe skeptic Wilders will start looking for coalition partners on Thursday and together with the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVP) led by Dilan Yeşilgöz and Pieter Omtzigt's New Social Contract (NSC) could take a total of 81 seats.



"The Netherlands will be returned to the Dutch and the tsunami of asylum seekers and migrants will be stopped," Wilders said after his victory, while Yeşilgöz commented that it was up to the winner to prove he could win a majority. Such a coalition would require months of negotiations, since the VVP and the NSC do not share the PVV's anti-European ideas.



In his election campaign, Wilders promised to cut Dutch funding to the European Union, end immigration, and block the accession of new members, including Ukraine. European right-wing leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Slovak Robert Fitz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen congratulated Wilders on his victory and welcomed the decision of Dutch voters.



The newly elected prime minister had previously announced that he would ban the Koran, a decision that has been temporarily halted. Habib el Kaddouri, the leader of an organization representing Dutch Moroccans, said anxiety and fear are huge in his community, which makes up five percent of the Netherlands' population.