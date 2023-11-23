World WHO in panic; A new disease is spreading in China; Hospitals are full; Appeal sent WHO expressed concern over the growing number of people suffering from respiratory diseases in China and appealed to the population to take protective measures. Source: B92, Tanjug, Beta/AFP Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 10:07 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstoch/ Alexandros Michailidis

"The WHO has sent an official request to China for detailed information on the increase in respiratory diseases and the places of occurrence of pneumonia in children," according to the organization's statement published last night on the X social network.



The WHO recommends that "steps be taken to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases".



Independent Chinese media have reported that children's hospitals in parts of the country are reportedly full of sick children. Chinese authorities have attributed the sharp increase in flu-like illnesses to the lifting of measures against the coronavirus, the BBC reported.



In northern China, an increase in cases of flu-like symptoms has been reported since October compared to the same period in the past three years. Chinese officials announced last week that there has been an increase in respiratory illnesses across the country - particularly influenza, corona, mycoplasma pneumonia, a common bacterial infection affecting young children, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).



Just to reiterate that the coronavirus that caused a worldwide pandemic, at least officially, came from China, that is, from the market in Wuhan. In addition to the official claims that covid-19 was caused by an outbreak of infection in that market, there are also numerous arguments that the virus "escaped" from the laboratory there.



Despite repeated calls from the WHO, China has never provided a full report on the origin of the coronavirus that claimed thousands and thousands of lives during the pandemic.