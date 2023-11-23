World The Mossad received an order: Track them down... Israel's Prime Minister said he had instructed the Mossad intelligence agency to track down members of the Hamas leadership living outside the Gaza Strip abroad Source: B92 Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

"I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas, wherever they are," Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference last night.



He was responding to a reporter's assessment that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, his predecessor, are "euphoric" about the war and expect to continue ruling Gaza when it ends. They both live abroad.



Most senior members of Hamas live in exile, mainly in Qatar and Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.



The Mossad has been accused of a series of murders abroad not only of Palestinian extremists but also of Iranian nuclear scientists in recent years.