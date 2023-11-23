World 0

Police on their feet: Searches across Germany

The German Ministry of the Interior announced today that it is conducting searches in four federal states.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The searches are being conducted in connection with previously announced bans on the activities of Hamas, which is already designated as a terrorist organization in that country.

"We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Reuters reports.

The pro-Palestinian group Samidoun has also been designated as a terrorist organization in Germany.

Faeser added that "with the bans on Hamas and Samidoun, Germany has sent a clear signal that it will not tolerate any glorification or support of barbaric terror by militants against Israel."

