World Police on their feet: Searches across Germany The German Ministry of the Interior announced today that it is conducting searches in four federal states. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The searches are being conducted in connection with previously announced bans on the activities of Hamas, which is already designated as a terrorist organization in that country.



"We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Reuters reports.



The pro-Palestinian group Samidoun has also been designated as a terrorist organization in Germany.



Faeser added that "with the bans on Hamas and Samidoun, Germany has sent a clear signal that it will not tolerate any glorification or support of barbaric terror by militants against Israel."