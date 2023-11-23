World Possible border closure? Norway could close the only border crossing with Russia, announced Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Tanjug/Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP

When asked by a journalist whether it would be appropriate to follow the example of Finland and close the border with Russia, Store said that his country would do it "if necessary", RIA Novosti reports. He added that Norway is closely monitoring the situation in Finland and Estonia.



The Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, announced that the country's government has decided to close all border crossings with Russia, except for one.



"Our task is to ensure the safety of Finns," Orpo said at a press conference and added that the Raja-Jooseppi border crossing, Finland's northernmost checkpoint with Russia, will remain open, Finnish public service YLE reports.



In November, more than 700 people without valid travel documents entered Finland via Russia, prompting Helsinki to close several crossings and accuse Moscow of directing migrants to Finland.



The Kremlin, on the other hand, rejects all the accusations.