World Terrorist attack on Niagara Falls? Two dead in the explosion; Trudeau spoke up VIDEO In an attempted terrorist attack on the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls, a car exploded today, writes the Daily Mail. Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Two passengers in the vehicle were killed in a huge explosion at the border checkpoint.



Fox News cites law enforcement sources as saying the intention was a larger attack, with the aim of killing more people.



It remains unclear if anyone besides those in the car was injured.

🚨#BREAKING_NEWS Se ha informado de una explosión en el Puente del Arco Iris en las Cataratas del Niágara, en la frontera entre Canadá y Estados Unidos.#USA #Canada #NiagaraFalls #RainbowBridge #USborder pic.twitter.com/AtCcJMcwG5 — The Cuban Show (@TheCubanShow502) November 22, 2023

Tanjug/Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP, File

The city of Niagara Falls said a car trying to enter the US from Canada was blown up.



All four land crossings between the US and Canada have been closed until more is known about the cause of the explosion.



The explosion occurred just two days after an intelligence report indicated an increased risk of a terrorist attack in New York.

Trudeau: We are gathering information about the explosion

Tanjug/Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP

Canada is gathering information about a vehicle explosion at a border crossing with the US and is talking to US officials about the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said tonight.



"We're trying to gather all the information. We're providing support. We're talking to the Americans," Trudeau said during a speech in the Lower House of the Canadian Parliament, AP reports.



He added that Canada has closed several border crossings and is considering additional security measures.



National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "additional measures are being contemplated and activated" at all border crossings across the country.



"There are a lot of questions and we are following up to try and get as many answers as rapidly as possible. We are in close contact with U.S. officials and we'll continue to work closely with them," Trudeau said. "We will continue to be engaged, we will provide updates."