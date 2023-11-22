World Moscow: Three Ukrainian drones shot down over Crimea War in Ukraine – 637th day. The Ukrainian military claims that Russian missiles hit port infrastructure in the Odesa area. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 10:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

Russian air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the territory of Crimea this morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.



"Today, around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with aircraft-type drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the Ministry of Defense announced, as RIA Novosti reports.



Since the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine in February last year, Russia has announced almost daily that Ukraine is launching drones at its border areas as well as the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.



The authorities in Ukraine stated that rocket attacks were also carried out on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.



The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of Moldova, Maya Sandu, also visited the capital of Ukraine.

