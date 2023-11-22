World America carried out an attack Iraqi paramilitary group Kataib Hezbollah announced today on social networks that five of its members were killed in American strikes in the Jurf al-Sakhar area Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Dave Goodman

The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that several members of the pro-Iranian militia in Iraq were killed in an attack by a US warplane, which had previously fired a short-range ballistic missile at US and allied personnel in that country, reports the London daily Guardian.



It was the first time the United States confirmed an attack on pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and Tehran-linked targets in Syria, in response to a surge in attacks on US military personnel in those countries.