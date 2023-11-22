World The only remaining Tesla laboratory is on fire VIDEO A fire engulfed the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, Tesla's only remaining laboratory on Long Island, New York, U.S. police stated. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vectorfusionart

According to Suffolk County Police, the call came in around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday for a building fire at the intersection of Robinson and Tesla Streets in East Shoreham.



The Tesla Science Center is the place where the only remaining laboratory of the Serbian scientist Nikola Tesla is located.



One firefighter was injured and hospitalized while fighting the fire, local media reports, stating that the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Tesla lived in Shoreham for approximately three years, where he made revolutionary discoveries in the field of electricity and wireless technology.



The building is currently under extensive reconstruction. TSCW Director Marc Alessi said at the Gala Donor Dinner on Thursday, which was also attended by Ambassador Ljiljana Nikšić and Consul General in New York Vladimir Božović, that they were honored to be invited by the largest companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and many others from Silicon Valley, as well as the directors of large multinational corporations, as well as the Elon Musk Foundation, to support further conservation and reconstruction of Tesla's laboratory.



On the occasion of the construction of the new tower, Elon Musk addressed the members of the TSCW board and expressed his willingness to build the largest tower on the planet on the site of the Tesla tower, whose construction began in 1901.



The complex was undergoing the removal of all buildings that do not have historical significance, and the plan was to open the Visitor Center by June.