World Ceasefire agreed, Israel approved a deal The Israeli government approved a deal last night to release 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a multi-day ceasefire. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Times of Israel reports that Israel believes Hamas could potentially release about 30 more mothers and children and that the four-day ceasefire could be extended by an additional day for every 10 Israeli hostages released.



Not all details of the agreement have been officially released, but an Israeli government official said at a press briefing that 50 Israeli citizens, mostly women and children, are expected to be released under the agreement, in groups of 12-13 people per day.

The government of Qatar confirmed the agreement on the truce between Israel and Hamas, positive reactions

The government of Qatar today announced the implementation of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas that will bring a four-day cessation of hostilities, stating that it will announce in one day exactly when the cease-fire will take effect, during which 50 Hamas hostages will be released in phases in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinians who is kept in prisons by Israel.



The announcement states that women and children will be freed from both sides, and a greater flow of humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza is expected, reports AP.



The United States and Egypt were also involved in negotiations to end the fighting and release about 240 hostages held by Hamas and other militant factions in Gaza. The release of the hostages will begin approximately 24 hours after the deal is approved by all parties, a senior White House official said today on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issues.



Meanwhile, US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas and the release of the hostages. According to Biden, the agreement should also contribute to the return of a larger number of American hostages, reports Reuters.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the agreement reached was the result of tireless diplomacy and continuous efforts of the State Department and the US government.



"I appreciate the leadership and continued partnership of Egypt and Qatar in this work," Blinken said in a statement from the State Department. And official Moscow welcomes the agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause.



"Moscow welcomes the four-day cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, something that Russia has been calling for since the outbreak of the conflict," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS and particularly praised Qatar's efforts to put the global call for de-escalation into practice.



The Palestinian militant group Hamas also announced and confirmed that after several days of difficult and complex negotiations, an agreement was reached "on a humanitarian truce (temporary cease-fire) for a period of four days".



In a statement by Hamas, it is stated that this was achieved thanks to the persistence and efforts of Qatar and Egypt, RIA Novosti reported.