World Cease fire between Hamas and Israel agreed Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, the Jerusalem Post reports. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 21, 2023 | 21:45

According to the Jerusalem Post, the interruption will last for five days.



As an urgent news item, on its account on the "X" platform, citing political sources, it announced that a truce had been agreed upon.



"The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will last for five days, and forty children and 13 hostages will be freed from Hamas captivity," said an unnamed source.



Hamas and Israel should sign an agreement on the release of the hostages, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant stressed that Israel is waiting for difficult decisions to be made.



The "Times of Israel" states that Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder. The media also states that, according to the sources, after the exchange of hostages, Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip will continue.



Under the deal being developed, Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages, mostly women and children, in exchange for a four-day ceasefire, the release of between 150 and 300 Palestinian prisoners and the entry of fuel and other goods into Gaza, according to the Times of Israel.