"Run to shelters"; they fired a missile: North Korea started a war? North Korea appears to have fired a missile at Japan.

The Japanese government issued an emergency warning on Tuesday for residents in the south to take shelter from a possible North Korean missile threat.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumi Kishida's office earlier said it had made a "strong request" for North Korea to halt preparations for the launch, while Japan prepared for "unforeseen circumstances" in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.



"Even if the purpose is to launch a satellite, the use of ballistic missile technology is a violation of a number of United Nations Security Council resolutions. This is also a major national security problem," Kishida said.



The launch would be the first since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare trip abroad in September to tour Russia's state-of-the-art space launch center, where President Vladimir Putin has pledged to help Pyongyang build satellites.