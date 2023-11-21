World Borrell: Establishment of a Palestinian state would best guarantee Israel's security EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell says establishment of Palestinian state would be the best way to ensure Israel's security. ​ Source: Beta Tuesday, November 21, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share ​Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Borrell held a video meeting last night with the ministers of foreign affairs of 27 EU member states after a visit to the Middle East where he discussed Israel's war against Palestinian Hamas.



He said he drew such a "fundamental political conclusion" from the talks held in the region. "I think the best guarantee for Israel's security is the establishment of a Palestinian state," Borrell said in a written conclusion.



He believes that Israel should not occupy Gaza after the end of the conflict and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.



Borrell warned about the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza and assessed that the UN Security Council resolution calling for humanitarian breaks is a big step forward, but that its immediate implementation must be ensured.



In addition, there is a fear that the conflict will inflame the unstable situation in the occupied West Bank and from the involvement of new participants.



"In light of the increased violence by extremists and (Jewish) settlers against the Palestinians, there is a real risk that the situation will escalate," the EU High Commissioner warned, adding that reports of a ship hijacked by Yemen's Houthis were another worrying sign that there was a risk of the conflict spilling over into the region.