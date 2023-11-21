World The end of the war? It is known who will publish the details The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, claims that they are close to a ceasefire agreement with Israel. ​ Source: B92, Reuters Tuesday, November 21, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

In a statement posted on Telegram, Haniyeh, who is in Doha, the capital of Qatar, said Hamas had given its response to Qatar and other mediators, without elaborating.



Previously, a Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, said that talks were underway between Hamas and Israel on a temporary truce during which aid would be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip and, in addition, hostages and prisoners would be exchanged.



"The expected agreement will include the release of Israeli hostages, women and children, in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children in occupation prisons", al-Risheq told Al Jazeera.



According to him, the details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials.