Disaster is near, evacuation ordered PHOTO/VIDEO

Residents of the Pacific island of New Britain, who live near the Ulawun volcano, are preparing for evacuation today.

Foto: Tanjug/Klaus Wermuth/AAP Image via AP
The volcano became active on Monday and started spewing ash.

Teams were sent to the area around Ulawun, on the Papua New Guinea island of New Britain, to coordinate the evacuation.

Flights from Hoskins Island Airport have been cancelled.

The volcanic ashes reached 15,000 meters in the stratosphere.

