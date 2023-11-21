Disaster is near, evacuation ordered PHOTO/VIDEO
Residents of the Pacific island of New Britain, who live near the Ulawun volcano, are preparing for evacuation today.Source: Tanjug
The volcano became active on Monday and started spewing ash.
Teams were sent to the area around Ulawun, on the Papua New Guinea island of New Britain, to coordinate the evacuation.
Flights from Hoskins Island Airport have been cancelled.
The volcanic ashes reached 15,000 meters in the stratosphere.
Wulkan Ulawun w Papui Nowej Gwinei wybuchł dziś pic.twitter.com/7ph7A8kUuo— PolskiQutsider (@polskiqoutsider) November 21, 2023
Strong paroxysm episode at #Ulawun yesterday, spectacular lava fountains, significant pyroclastic flow and emissions to 50,000 ft! 🇵🇬@esa @ESA_EO @CopernicusEU @sentinel_hub @sinergise @planet @Pierre_Markuse @SmithsonianGVP @volcanodiscover pic.twitter.com/NPpdTHXOIi— Martin Kelko (@MKelko) November 21, 2023
‘🚨🚨🚨🚨 A massive eruption of Ulawun volcano in West New Britain, Papua New Guinea 🇵🇬 (20.11.2023)— The Master Mind (@TheMaster31415) November 21, 2023
The volcanic ashes reached 15,000 meters in the stratosphere. pic.twitter.com/jRdm1DHK71