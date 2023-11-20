World Video footage released: This is evidence? Israeli military has released surveillance video that it claims shows Hamas bringing the hostages, who were kidnapped on October 7, to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza Source: index.hr Monday, November 20, 2023 | 17:55 Tweet Share Foto:Tanjug/AP Photo/Leo Correa

No one has yet independently confirmed these allegations, and the video shows armed men forcibly bringing people.



One shows the alleged hostage being led to the main entrance of the hospital.



The second video shows a wounded man on a stretcher.



IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, who presented this video to the public, says it is concrete evidence that Hamas took hostages at Al Shifa Hospital. The IDF has been under pressure to back up its claim that Hamas operated a command center beneath a huge medical complex in northern Gaza. Israeli military says the video clearly proves that Hamas is using a number of buildings in the hospital complex as a front for terrorist activities.



Hamas has rejected these accusations.