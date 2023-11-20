World The world won't survive this? Jill Stein, Green Party's nominee for US President, says that the US President, as well as other US leaders, are pushing the world into nuclear war. Source: B92 Monday, November 20, 2023 | 17:44 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Jill Stein, who already ran for president in 2012 and 2016, sharply criticized Biden, as well as Democrats and Republicans for supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas. In her opinion, the US is pushing the world in the direction of a path of no return.



Newsweek recalls that Israel responded fiercely to the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7 on its territory, when more than 1,200 people were killed, while 240 of them were kidnapped. As many as 14 American warships were sent to the Mediterranean to assist Israel in their attack on the Gaza Strip, but also to prevent other countries in the region from getting involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



It was also reported that an American nuclear submarine had been sent.



"I will point out that the US sent a nuclear submarine there, and in a nuclear submarine you have a huge nuclear force equivalent to 5,000 Hiroshima bombs packed into one submarine," she emphasized in a short interview with Newsweek.



"The world is not going to survive this," she warned, adding: "We're not in a nuclear war yet, but could it be launched? Absolutely. We're seeing this become more and more dangerous, every day."



Jill Stein, who is Jewish, characterized the bombing of Gaza as "genocide", accusing Israel of apartheid.



"Israel has no future if this kind of violence is allowed to continue. I'm not just referring to Hamas's response. There will be violent resistance to this apartheid and occupation, because even if you 'wipe out Hamas', there will be new generations of Hamas who will be even more furious, brutal and eager for revenge," said the U.S. politician.