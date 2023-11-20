World 0

Terrible events in the past 48 hours; "I'm appalled"

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said he was "appalled by the terrible events of the past 48 hours in Gaza".

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Leo Correa
Tanjug/AP Photo/Leo Correa

"The killing of so many in schools that have been turned into shelters, amid the escape of hundreds from Al-Shifa Hospital and displacement in southern Gaza, is completely contrary to the protection of civilians required by international law," Türk said last night on the X social network.

He said in a video message that "this has to stop" and that a cease-fire should be established "on the basis of humanitarian and human rights grounds", the BBC reports.

"There must be a ceasefire on humanitarian & human rights grounds & an end to the fighting – not only to deliver urgently needed food & humanitarian assistance but for a path out of this horror. The calls of the international community must be heeded", Türk pointed out.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The world won't survive this?

Jill Stein, Green Party's nominee for US President, says that the US President, as well as other US leaders, are pushing the world into nuclear war.

World Monday, November 20, 2023 17:44 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 33 go to page