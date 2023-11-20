World Terrible events in the past 48 hours; "I'm appalled" UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said he was "appalled by the terrible events of the past 48 hours in Gaza". Source: Tanjug Monday, November 20, 2023 | 10:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Leo Correa

"The killing of so many in schools that have been turned into shelters, amid the escape of hundreds from Al-Shifa Hospital and displacement in southern Gaza, is completely contrary to the protection of civilians required by international law," Türk said last night on the X social network.



He said in a video message that "this has to stop" and that a cease-fire should be established "on the basis of humanitarian and human rights grounds", the BBC reports.



"There must be a ceasefire on humanitarian & human rights grounds & an end to the fighting – not only to deliver urgently needed food & humanitarian assistance but for a path out of this horror. The calls of the international community must be heeded", Türk pointed out.