World They were warned: "There are too many civilian victims" French President Emmanuel Macron held telephone conversations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 20, 2023 | 08:41

In those talks, Macron condemned the violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, the French presidency announced.



The announcement states that Macron told Abbas that it is necessary for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest determination condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7.



The French presidency states that Macron said in a conversation with Netanyahu that there are "too many civilian victims" in Gaza.



Macron also said it was absolutely necessary to distinguish terrorists from the civilian population in Gaza, as well as to reach an urgent ceasefire for the delivery of humanitarian aid, which should lead to a ceasefire.



The French president conveyed to Netanyahu his "great concern over the escalation of violence against Palestinian civilians" in the West Bank.