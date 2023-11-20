World A city without people: It is threatened with total destruction VIDEO Icelandic authorities have completely evacuated the town of Grindavík due to the possibility of a volcanic eruption in the southwestern part of the country. Source: klix.ba Monday, November 20, 2023 | 08:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Recently released drone footage shows the damage and spooky situation in this city.



The fishing town of Grindavík was evacuated a week ago as magma erupted from the ground following the thousands of earthquakes recorded recently.



Drone footage shows fissures in the city caused by earthquakes and magma flows.



The seismic activity left a jagged fissure running through the city, pushing the ground up in places by a meter or more. Civil protection authorities said that even if it doesn't, it will likely be months before residents evacuated from the danger zone can safely return home. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said there was a "significant probability" that an eruption would occur somewhere along the 15 kilometer magma tunnel, with the "prime location" being the area north of Grindavík near Mount Helgafell.



Grindavík, a town of 3,400 inhabitants, is located on the Reykjanes peninsula, about 50 south-west of the capital Reykjavík.