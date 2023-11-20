World 0

The hospital was hit, there are dead

Forty-fifth day of the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired more than 1,000 missiles at his country since the start of the conflict.

Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said the total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip exceeded 13,000, including 5,500 children.

Rocket sirens sounded in the Gaza border towns of Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am. Communities were mostly evacuated of civilians in the days following the October 7 massacre. There are currently no reports of injuries or damage.

Three Hamas commanders killed in overnight attacks

Al Jazeera: IDF attacks Indonesian hospital, at least eight killed

At least eight people were killed in an overnight attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on an Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, the TV channel, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the Israeli army surrounded the Indonesian hospital in Gaza and shelled the area. The main operating theater was destroyed, a hospital source said, adding that at least two doctors were injured.

The medical team told Al Jazeera that the hospital was attacked overnight without warning and that hospital staff are seeking emergency assistance from the UN and the Red Cross.

IDF released footage showing Hamas bringing two hostages to Al-Shifa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today released surveillance footage from Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, showing Hamas terrorists bringing a Nepalese and a Thai national kidnapped from Israel on October 7 to the medical center.

One of the hostages was visibly wounded in the hand and was placed on a hospital bed, while the other was forcibly dragged into the hospital, The Times of Israel reported. "These videos prove that the terrorist organization Hamas used the Shifa hospital on the day of the massacre itself as a terrorist infrastructure," according to the IDF. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference tonight that Hamas later took the two wounded hostages to hideouts and that the Red Cross could not visit them, and that their locations were currently unknown.

The footage also shows stolen IDF vehicles being brought to the medical center.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

America told them: Urgent action needed

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to take "urgent action" to stop violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

World Friday, November 17, 2023 08:53 Comments: 1
Tanjug/Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

"Netanyahu has to go"

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign because of the government's mishandling of the war against Hamas.

World Thursday, November 16, 2023 11:32 Comments: 2
Tanjug/AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File
page 1 of 33 go to page