World The hospital was hit, there are dead Forty-fifth day of the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas. Monday, November 20, 2023 | 08:15

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired more than 1,000 missiles at his country since the start of the conflict.



Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said the total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip exceeded 13,000, including 5,500 children.



Rocket sirens sounded in the Gaza border towns of Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am. Communities were mostly evacuated of civilians in the days following the October 7 massacre. There are currently no reports of injuries or damage.

Three Hamas commanders killed in overnight attacks

כוחות צה"ל ממשיכים לפעול בשטח הרצועה לחיסול מחבלים, תוך הכוונת כלי טיס לחיסול מחבלים ותשתיות טרור ולאיתור אמצעי לחימה וציוד צבאי.



צה"ל תקף באמצעות מטוסי קרב, בהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ"ן ושב"כ, וחיסל שלושה מפקדי פלוגה נוספים של ארגון הטרור חמאס>> pic.twitter.com/BUvEMlgf7G — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 20, 2023

Al Jazeera: IDF attacks Indonesian hospital, at least eight killed

At least eight people were killed in an overnight attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on an Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.



Earlier, the TV channel, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the Israeli army surrounded the Indonesian hospital in Gaza and shelled the area. The main operating theater was destroyed, a hospital source said, adding that at least two doctors were injured.



The medical team told Al Jazeera that the hospital was attacked overnight without warning and that hospital staff are seeking emergency assistance from the UN and the Red Cross.

IDF released footage showing Hamas bringing two hostages to Al-Shifa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today released surveillance footage from Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, showing Hamas terrorists bringing a Nepalese and a Thai national kidnapped from Israel on October 7 to the medical center.



One of the hostages was visibly wounded in the hand and was placed on a hospital bed, while the other was forcibly dragged into the hospital, The Times of Israel reported. "These videos prove that the terrorist organization Hamas used the Shifa hospital on the day of the massacre itself as a terrorist infrastructure," according to the IDF. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference tonight that Hamas later took the two wounded hostages to hideouts and that the Red Cross could not visit them, and that their locations were currently unknown.



The footage also shows stolen IDF vehicles being brought to the medical center.