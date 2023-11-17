World Now it's official: Putin has been stabbed in the back On November 14, 2023, the Republic of Armenia officially deposited the instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Source: B92 Friday, November 17, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Statute will enter into force for Armenia on February 1, 2024, and Armenia will become the 124th member state to join the Statute and the 19th country from the Eastern European group to do so.



In addition, on November 15, 2023, ICC Secretary Osvaldo Zavala Giler received a statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, informing the ICC that on October 3, 2023, the Parliament of Armenia adopted a law on the ratification of the Rome Statute, which afterwards was signed by the President of Armenia on October 13, 2023, and is in effect since October 17, 2023.



We remind you that the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.



Official Moscow assessed that Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute was an absolutely hostile step.



According to the words of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Mikhail Galuzin, the ICC, which some time ago issued warrants for the arrest of representatives of the highest Russian leadership, has nothing to do with justice, but rather "a politicized pro-Western structure that executes orders for the prosecution of persons undesirable for the West".