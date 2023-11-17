World The head of the CIA goes on an emergency trip; Is a coup or a purge under way? CIA Chief, William Burns, is urgently leaving for Kyiv, where he will have a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "Asia Times" writes. Source: B92 Friday, November 17, 2023 | 11:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

Now it is worth asking the question - why Barnes is going so urgently, asked the journalist of "Asia Times" Steven Bryan, who also gave the answer to that question - because Ukraine is going to implode.



Brian states that the Ukrainian regime is collapsing, which, he adds, is not surprising. "Ukraine had too many victims to survive much longer. Ukraine must either find a way to make a deal with Russia or face an internal rebellion," the text, which was published two days ago, states.



It is also reported that Zelensky is preparing the stage for the purge and arrest of the first man of the Ukrainian army, General Valery Zaluzhny. It is likely, Brian states, that he will prepare the ground for the dismissal of three generals related to Zaluzhny, and he also reminds that Zaluzhny's chief aide has already died in what was described as an accident.



In other words, Zelensky is preparing to replace the three chief commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Naev, the commander of the Operational-Strategic Group "Tavria" Alexander Tarnavsky, and the commander of the medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Tetiana Ostashchenko.



According to Bryan, Ukraine has gone through "three phases" of the military, with most of the current troops being untrained older men, women and boys. They become practically cannon fodder in attempts to stop the Russians. "But Russia is in no hurry", it is stated further.

The silent war is already going on

EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

The Russian strategy is to "bleed out the Ukrainian armed forces and create a political crisis in Kyiv. Those efforts are being realized, before the deadline, which surprised not only the Russians, but also Washington.



It is already known that an internal war broke out in Kyiv between Zelensky and his bureaucracy on the one hand, and the leadership of the Ukrainian army on the other.



It became so obvious when General Zaluzhny clearly told the London "Economist" that the Ukrainian war needs a break or a ceasefire. However, Russia is not in a hurry for a truce either, because for now they have no incentive to do so if NATO troops were to remain near the border, it is stated further in the text.



The author of the text believes that one of the key mistakes of Zelensky and the head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service, Kirill Budanov, was the attack on Russian territory, the bombing of critical infrastructure, the destruction of the airport with nuclear bombers and the sending of kamikaze drones to the Kremlin. Because it showed Russian leaders how dangerous Ukraine is for Russian national security.



These attacks have made it almost impossible to achieve a modus vivendi between Ukraine and Russia unless, as the Russians demand, NATO withdraws and Ukraine is demilitarized. Ukraine can now expect retaliation, as there are reports that the Russians have acquired 1,000 or more missiles to fire at Ukraine's infrastructure.



Depending on what happens in the coming days in Kyiv, Russia is likely to use infrastructure attacks to pressure Ukraine even more. Burnes will try to convince Zelensky to "keep quiet" because there are already enough conditions for the army to revolt.



If he chooses to remain silent, especially while Congress takes billions of dollars more for Ukraine, he will have a chance to survive, the text states. It is also pointed out that Zelensky manages to stay in power because he buys loyalty, that is, he allows officials to steal as much as they can and thus remain loyal.



Opponents of Zelensky are well aware of this corruption and are talking about it publicly. And now we are waiting to see if it could reach the US Congress, which gives money to Ukraine.



Burns, who urgently leaves for Kyiv, cannot go against the policy of Washington, which is to delay the war in Ukraine until Biden is re-elected.



Moreover, Washington wants NATO in Ukraine. While Washington knows it can't bring Ukraine into NATO until Ukraine wins the war, once Biden is re-elected, the US can start putting actual combat forces into NATO, starting with the Air Force. Therefore, Washington is willing to risk the long-term stability and viability of NATO in the name of trying to place NATO bases in Ukraine in an area that Russia considers extremely sensitive. But Washington politics is a fantasy. A NATO war with Russia, if that is where we are headed, will destroy Europe. NATO is not ready for such a war, either now or in the next five years. Moreover, it is not clear that Washington's policy has support among NATO member countries, according to the text of "Asia Times".



The Russians probably don't want a war in Europe either because a conflict of that scale could easily involve tactical nuclear weapons. Given the timetable Washington has in mind, Russia will be under pressure to end the war in Ukraine within a year. This could prompt Russia to focus its attacks on Kyiv or, alternatively, other major Ukrainian cities, with Odesa and Kharkiv at the top of the target list.