World America told them: Urgent action needed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to take "urgent action" to stop violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. Source: Beta/AFP Friday, November 17, 2023 | 08:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Blinken said this in a telephone conversation with Benny Gantz, the Israeli opposition leader who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet in San Francisco, where he attended the Asia-Pacific Summit.



Blinken "underscored the urgent need to take concrete steps to defuse tensions in the West Bank, including addressing rising levels of extremist settler violence," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.



Blinken also discussed diplomatic efforts to free hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip.



During the Hamas attack on October 7, about 240 people were kidnapped in southern Israel, and about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, died, according to Israeli authorities.



Israeli retaliatory bombings in the Gaza Strip left 11,500 dead, mostly Palestinian civilians, including 4,710 children, the Hamas Health Ministry said.



In another Palestinian territory, the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, more than 190 Palestinians have been killed by Jewish settlers and soldiers since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.



The Israeli military is stepping up external attacks and incursions there, claiming it has responded to a "significant increase in terrorist attacks" in the West Bank with "more than 550 attempted attacks since the start of the war" in the Gaza Strip. 490,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank among three million Palestinians.



The UN considers these colonies to be illegal under international law. Gantz, a retired centrist general, agreed to join the war cabinet of Netanyahu, who as prime minister leads a coalition with far-right supporters who strongly support the colonization of the West Bank.