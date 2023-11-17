World 0

It's announced: Close to destruction... VIDEO

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its 42nd day.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The Israeli military says it is entering the next phase of its ground offensive in Gaza and that it is close to destroying the Hamas military system in the northern Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse - hospitals are closing due to the lack of working conditions, and the lack of fuel is hampering the operation of telecommunications.

Netanyahu admitted: Unfortunately, we failed

EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL
EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Israel is doing everything it can to protect civilians as it battles Hamas in Gaza, including dropping leaflets warning them to flee.

However, the previous attempts to minimize civilian casualties "were not successful", said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Every civilian death is a tragedy and we should not have them because we are doing everything we can to remove civilians from danger, while Hamas is doing everything to keep them there," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Israel claims to have found tunnel near hospital; Hamas: That is a lie

Bombing Gaza

Rocket sirens have been sounding in communities on the outskirts of Gaza, mostly empty since October 7. So far, there is no word on missile strikes.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"Netanyahu has to go"

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign because of the government's mishandling of the war against Hamas.

World Thursday, November 16, 2023 11:32 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File

Revenge of the Kremlin?

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö promised to take "very concrete action" against the growing number of people from Russia coming to Finland and seeking asylum.

World Thursday, November 16, 2023 11:11 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

"If we retreat..."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Israel cannot leave a "vacuum" in the Gaza Strip and that Israeli forces will have to maintain a military presence there.

World Thursday, November 16, 2023 08:45 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Israel Defense Forces via AP
page 1 of 32 go to page