World It's announced: Close to destruction... VIDEO The conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its 42nd day. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, November 17, 2023 | 08:30

The Israeli military says it is entering the next phase of its ground offensive in Gaza and that it is close to destroying the Hamas military system in the northern Gaza Strip.



The humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse - hospitals are closing due to the lack of working conditions, and the lack of fuel is hampering the operation of telecommunications.

Netanyahu admitted: Unfortunately, we failed

EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

Israel is doing everything it can to protect civilians as it battles Hamas in Gaza, including dropping leaflets warning them to flee.



However, the previous attempts to minimize civilian casualties "were not successful", said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Every civilian death is a tragedy and we should not have them because we are doing everything we can to remove civilians from danger, while Hamas is doing everything to keep them there," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Israel claims to have found tunnel near hospital; Hamas: That is a lie

Exposing another layer of Hamas’ exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza:



🔻Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/uGo4uBdTly — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023

Bombing Gaza

Rocket sirens have been sounding in communities on the outskirts of Gaza, mostly empty since October 7. So far, there is no word on missile strikes.