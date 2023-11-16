World "Netanyahu has to go" Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign because of the government's mishandling of the war against Hamas. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 16, 2023 | 11:32 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File

Lapid said he wanted the creation of a "national reconstruction government", which could be led by Netanyahu's Likud party, but that it was important for Netanyahu to go, the BBC reported.



Lapid stated on platform X (Twitter) that the Israeli army and the public showed resistance after the deadly attack by Hamas in the south of Israel on October 7, but that in everything "the weakest link is the government, especially the prime minister".



"I hear stories that now is not the right time (for change). We waited 40 days, there is no more time. What we need right now is a government that will deal with nothing else, but security and the economy," said Lapid.



Lapid did not join the Israeli military government formed after October 7, unlike another opposition member, Benny Gantz.