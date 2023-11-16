World A shocking video released: "Empty-handed, they go to be slaughtered" VIDEO A Russian soldier allegedly warned that Moscow is "sending children to death" by deploying them to front lines in Ukraine without ammunition, writes Newsweek. Source: Slobodna Dalmacija Thursday, November 16, 2023 | 11:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook on Tuesday that Russia has lost 313,470 soldiers since the start of the war in February 2022.



Slobodna Dalmacija reports that since the beginning of the invasion, there have been reports that poorly equipped Russian soldiers easily lose their heads on the battlefield, and it is often claimed that teenagers are also participating in the fighting.



A video shared Tuesday on platform X, the former Twitter account, by internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko shows what appears to be a masked Russian soldier saying that the youth forces - which he calls '18-year-olds' - are being sent to be slaughtered in Ukraine without adequate training and equipment.



"I am recording this video on behalf of the Kamchatka battalion that was sent to perish," says the soldier. "These are 18-year-old children, without training, who are dying there... They did not fire a single bullet because they have no ammunition," said that soldier.



"They were sent into battle empty-handed. Every day there are people killed and wounded. People die. People are not trained. They have no equipment. We hold our positions as best we can, we don't give up. But many of us are dying here", he said.



The soldier then continues by saying that many soldiers will soon die of hunger and cold because they do not have adequate clothing, and winter is just around the corner. In the video, he constantly calls the young soldiers "children" and says that half of them have already perished, for which he blames the governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, who formed the battalion.



"You are throwing children into the fire... How will you look into the eyes of the parents of dead children who are only 18 or 20 years old? I simply don't understand you, Solodov!" concludes that soldier in the video.