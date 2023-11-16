World Israeli aircraft in action; Heavy shelling; Families of hostages enraged VIDEO Forty-first day of conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas. Source: B92 Thursday, November 16, 2023 | 09:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The IDF claims to have found weapons in the compound of Gaza's largest hospital, Shifa.



Hamas replies that it is a farce and does not rule out that the weapons were planted. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on extended humanitarian pauses.

They run out of medicine; Warehouse blown up

TANJUG/AP Photo/Leo Correa, File

The Al Shifa hospital building in Gaza was badly damaged when the Israeli army (IDF) blew up a warehouse of medicines and medical equipment, reports Al Jazeera.



According to reports, all partitions, walls between rooms and all medical equipment were destroyed.



Some media reports that around 200 blindfolded people were interrogated and taken away, and their fate is unknown.



The Israeli portal i24news reported that the IDF is expanding its operation in Al Shifa, the largest hospital complex in the Gaza Strip.

IDF: We captured

The IDF's 14th Armored Reserve Brigade captured a key Hamas outpost in the northern Gaza Strip.



The compound, known as the Palestine Outpost, was used by Hamas as a training site to prepare for attacks against Israel. “Although it was disguised as just a training facility,… pic.twitter.com/yz1GIyhfry — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 15, 2023

The video of hitting the house of the former leader of Hamas

IDF struck the home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - who lives in Qatar - in the Gaza Strip. It says the home was "used as terror infrastructure and, among other things, as a meeting place for the senior officials of the organization."



Hamas previously said IS had hit two houses belonging to Haniya and his family, but this is the first attack confirmed by the military.

IDF struck the home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - who lives in Qatar - in the Gaza Strip. It says the home was "used as terror infrastructure and, among other things, as a meeting place for the senior officials of the organization." pic.twitter.com/axDlpry35p — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 16, 2023

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday calling for a humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza and greater efforts to allow humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn territory.



The resolution, proposed by Malta, also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, the BBC reported.

The families of the hostages in Gaza criticized the Security Cabinet for refusing the meeting

The families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas members in Gaza strongly criticized the members of the Security Cabinet and stated that they asked to meet with them, but that they did not accept it. They stated that they do not know what Israel's demands are in the negotiations on the release of the hostages, the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" reported.



The families, who have been marching for two days on their way to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, passed from Ber Yakov, a city in central Israel, south to Kibbutz Gezer on Wednesday. The families will today go to the family home of Private Noah Marciano in Modino, whose death was announced on Tuesday. At the end of the day, they are expected to reach Latron, which is 32 kilometers from Jerusalem. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, along with people who support them, set off yesterday from Tel Aviv on a five-day protest march towards Jerusalem, with calls for the release of the hostages.



Demonstrators will demand the freedom of their loved ones from Netanyahu in Jerusalem.