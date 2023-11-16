World Clash between the police and protesters in Washington: There are injured and arrested In Washington, police and protesters clashed in front of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 16, 2023 | 08:38 Tweet Share AP Photo/Nathan Howard

This happened during a protest calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The U.S. police announced that around 150 people "protested illegally and violently" near the headquarters of the Democratic Party in Washington near the Congress building, which is why the congressmen were evacuated, AP reports.



It was stated that six policemen were slightly injured, as well as that one of the participants of the protest was arrested for attacking a policeman.



On the other hand, the protesters said that the police were the ones who were violent. "It is shameful the way in which non-violent protesters and members of our community were met with violence," said one of the protesters.



The protest was organized by a movement of American Jews "IfNotNow" and organization "Jewish Voice for Peace Action".